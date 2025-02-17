A more recent survey has shown that 137 has now declined to 86. This is a decline that has been going on for many years. In the 19th century there were many beer houses scattered around remote rural areas like St Briavels Common, and since then the numbers of pubs have steadily dwindled. You may see many dwellings around the forest which display the ‘Best In the West’ sign of West Country Ales with as its emblem a mediaeval castle, showing that this building was one of the former pubs which have been reassigned to the housing sector.