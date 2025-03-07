And then, further down, there’s the George. Restored from disuse by a great team of local supporters, this is now a café, a studio for crafts people, and an exhibition centre. It’s also a venue for interesting speakers to entertain audiences. Recently we have had a presentation on the Camp Hill trust, which provides support for people at places like Taurus in Lydney and at the Grange and Oaklands near Newnham. There was also an unconventional talk by an unconventional church going comedian with a great knowledge of the history of radio broadcasting in its early days, delivered with a joke in every sentence. The speaker was Paul Kerensa, the sort of speaker that you would not dare to heckle.