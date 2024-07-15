I wonder what ‘wellbeing’ means to you? The obvious answer is ‘being well’, but for different people that means different things too – it could mean being happy, being content, feeling energised, being fit, or having good health, to name a few things – or of course, a combination of all of those things, and more.
The dictionary’s definition of ‘wellbeing’ is ‘the state of being comfortable, healthy, or happy’, so that includes pretty much all of the above.
During the past few weeks I have realised that for me ‘wellbeing’ or being ‘in a state of being comfortable healthy and happy’ relies a lot on being able to manage and cope with the every day stuff that goes on – especially when it gets a bit gritty. Most days are OK and it’s just the usual ‘stuff’ to deal with but life has a habit of throwing some curved balls, and of course if you love something or some one, that makes you vulnerable by it’s very nature.
And that’s where good health is essential – good physical health but in particular, good mental health. Good mental health allows you to keep things in perspective, to ask for help, to break things down into bite sized chunks and to know ‘this too shall pass’.
‘Worn’ mental health allows anxiety in, negativity takes over as a default setting, we retreat and don’t reach out and the smallest, every day tasks or challenges can seem overwhelming. It’s a difficult place to get back from, so much better to try and avoid going there.
We seem to be a ‘tired nation’ – everyone you talk to is tired, exhausted or even ‘exhaustipated’ – too tired to give a sh*t. And being tired clouds your judgement, obliterates a sense of humour (essential for today’s living) and just makes everything harder to do. Especially exercise. And that’s the irony, because ‘movement’ and exercise will make you feel better – at the very time it seems impossible to lift your spirits, let alone some weights.
Of course it doesn’t have to be lifting weights – most of us have enough weight on our shoulders right now – it can be as simple as just going for a walk. Fresh air and being outdoors will lift your mood too, as well as the movement aspect. Even with our dubious Welsh summer weather.
It can be hard to get going – a friend confided that the hardest part for her is putting her walking boots on – but once you are out it is always worth it. And it’s such a ‘relatively’ simple thing to do. When I started writing this ‘fitness’ column I envisaged sharing tips about increasing reps and sets, various training methods (German Volume Training, anyone?) and the importance of rest days. I had just qualified as a Personal Trainer, Pilates Teacher and a sports massage therapist at Usk College and was ready to get everyone in Abergavenny finding their abs and the whole of Crickhowell curling it’s biceps. But talking to people about fitness I have realised that for most it is the small, steady every day things (as Michael Moseley recommended) that make the biggest difference. And for most people motivation and actually starting is the biggest and most daunting step. I get it. Quite often I find myself thinking, if I haven’t got the time or energy to do an half hour workout in my shed/gym (shym?) at home, or go for a 3 mile run, then it’s not worth doing anything, but of course it is. Now I will put my trainers on and tell myself it’s OK to just go for a twenty minute walk – more often than not I will end up running and stay out longer than I had initially thought possible. Or I’ll go into my ‘shym’ to just do some tricep dips and bicep curls – half an hour later I’ve done a half-decent work out. And sometimes I just do ten bicep curls and call it a day – and that’s OK too. At least I ‘showed up’.
If it’s motivation you are looking for then come along to the first Wellbeing and Outdoor Activity Festival is being held in the heart of the Brecon Beacons National Park (Bannau Brycheiniog) from Friday 20th September at 3 pm to 1 pm on Sunday 22nd. Run by ‘Wellsynergy’, the founders Chris and Janine are delighted with the response thus far and are excited about being able to share a number of activities, talks and motivational ideas with visitors of all ages. It is being held at Onnenfawr, at Crai near Brecon (LD3 8PY) by kind permission of Keri and Julie Davies and family and is in a Dark Sky Area, which will add to the camping experience. Kevin Walker will be speaking there, there will be all sorts of lead walks (including night-time to appreciate those dark skies) and outdoor activities including sunrise yoga and a silent disco. I will also be speaking at the event and taking part in various ‘fitness’ demonstrations’ including Zuu and Tai Chi Movements for Wellbeing (TMW), so do come and say Hello.
Keeping your wellbeing in mind, tickets are reasonably priced and start at just £10. More details at www.wellsynergy.wales
And Usk Fitness College is also enrolling new students now. I highly recommend having a look at the prospectus for full and part time courses in sport, fitness and health – many of which are free, or very affordable, to do. Choose from training in nutrition, sports massage therapy, kettle bells or spin (indoor cycling) amongst lots of other things.
It is a lovely, friendly campus and whether you want to retrain for a new career or just learn about health and fitness for your own benefit, it is the ideal place to learn.
You are never too old – or tired – to learn something new.