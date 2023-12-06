Keen to swerve coughs and colds, at this time of year I often have a spoonful of blackcurrant jam in my coffee too – it tastes good and provides a bit more vitamin C. And I am a great fan of Hibiscus flower tea. A little like cranberry juice it is a bit of an acquired taste but the health benefits are worth ‘enjoying it’ for and the high vitamin content will also help to keep coughs and colds at bay. Always chose the whole flowers, not just crushed petals, and simply add hot water. After being used for tea, you can ‘re-purpose’ the (now) hydrated flowers in cakes, porridge, bread and all sorts of desserts–and my chickens also love them – I’ve got to keep them healthy too.