It is something that has become more apparent with age, although the signs were definitely there when I was a kid. Despite hardly being able to recall pin numbers and passwords, I vividly remember my granddads compost heap and being totally enamoured with it. I would have been about 5 years old. It was at the top of the orchard and in good old-fashioned style, was a freestanding, perfectly square heap of gardening – and kitchen – history, revealing just what had been cut back in the garden or cooked in the kitchen. The sides were perfectly straight and square – with no thought ever given to a compost bin or bay. I didn’t appreciate the engineering involved as a kid, but certainly do now, and whilst I admittedly use timber in some form to avoid spillage and ‘muttering’, I do endeavor to make compost in most of my client’s gardens.