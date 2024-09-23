If you are already planning your seed purchases for next year’s veggies, then have a look at the new ‘Golden Lettuce’, which has been genetically engineered by Spanish boffins to contain 30 times more nutrients than our traditional varieties. Apparently the ‘golden gem’ has enhanced levels of beta-carotene, an antioxidant that helps the body produce vitamin A. This is crucial for healthy vision, immune function and cell growth, and is also thought to protect against Alzheimer’s, heart disease and some forms of cancer. Beta-carotene is more commonly found in orange veggies such as carrots and sweet potatoes – but although in this case, the future may ‘not’ be orange, it seems the yellow lettuce may well have a golden future.