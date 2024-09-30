I have started cutting spent herbaceous plants back, but instead of cutting them back to the ground as I used to in the desire for a ‘neat winter garden’. I now have far more compassion and empathy for the wildlife. I now just cut the spent flower-heads off and leave the rest of the foliage and plant to die back over winter, providing accommodation for lots of insects and other wildlife throughout the colder months. It is often only the spent flower-heads that make a plant look ‘messy’ anyway. I have cut all the ox-eyed daisies back to half their height, for example, and they look neat enough, satisfying even my more-OCD tendencies.