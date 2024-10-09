Cloud pruning is a Japanese method of training trees and shrubs into shapes resembling clouds. It is also known as 'Niwaki', which literally translates to 'garden tree'. The style is said to depict the distilled essence of the tree and whilst I love doing it, I’m not entirely sure that I’m totally sold on the concept – other than it providing a stay of execution for many shrubs. As well as giving a lot of condemned shrubs a second chance, in the right spot a cloud pruned shrub can look fabulous and provide a great living focal point.