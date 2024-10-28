I seem to be appreciating the autumn berries more than I did the spring and summer flowers this year – I have no idea why. Maybe it’s something to do with getting older and preferring the cool, calmness and resignation of autumn as opposed to the fizz, heat and expectancy of summer – although there was more expectation than ‘fizzy heat’ this year.
The Chinese Dogwood (Cornus kousa var. chinensis) Is a wonderfully hard working tree and has become a real favourite of mine. Reaching a height of around 20ft it is suitable for most small gardens. It is a beautiful shape, hosts eye-catching , white flower bracts that take on a pinkish hue as they age through June to August. Following that beautiful display it then produces these amazing berries for another stunning display – and it is these that have really endeared me to the tree this year. The foliage also provides wonderfully vibrant autumn colours. It’s a tree that keeps on giving!
Another berry-beauty is the Clerodendrum trichotomum ‘Harlequin Glorybower’ with berries that are just like costume jewellery. As always, I am in complete and utter awe of nature and just what she creates.
There are several varieties of the Clereodendron trichotmum, all with magnificent attributes. The Harlequin Gloryblower, also known as the Glory Tree, is a large deciduous shrub or small tree, reaching 10-15ft, with tremendous ornamental interest and an asset to most gardens. From midsummer to autumn large, loose clusters of fragrant flowers with balloon like pink centres attract bees and butterflies – and apparently even hummingbirds in the right area. The delicious-smelling blossoms are then followed by stunning small, metallic bright blue fruits set in contrasting, star-shaped ‘husks’. It is these berries that remind me of costume jewellery. And if the scented flowers and jewellery-like berries aren’t enough, it has another incredible trick up its sleeve – if you crush the dark green leaves they smell like peanut butter. And that’s what gives it its other common name of the ‘Peanut Butter Tree’. It likes – and deserves – plenty of space and is easy to grow.
Another berry-laden shrub in all its glory at this time of year is the Callicarpa, quite rightly earning its common name of ‘Beauty Berry’. The Callicarpsa come into its own in autumn, bearing dense clusters of small, jewel-like, purple-blue berries, which are shown off against bare stems. Its dark green foliage also puts on a good show in autumn, turning golden and red before falling. There are several varieties but most Callicarpas are medium-sized shrubs and look good in a mixed border, or planted as a specimen near a path or window. The bare stems of purple berries make an excellent addition to autumn flower arrangements.
Callicarpa Bodinieri ‘Profusion’ is a bushy, deciduous shrub which has long, green leaves which in the autumn months turn a wonderful rosy red and pink colour creating fantastic interest themselves. In July the Callicarpa Bodinieri Profusion will lovely small lilac coloured flowers, however it saves it’s grand finale for the autumn with the strong, purple berries which are produced in large clusters covering the plant in colour, even when the leaves have fallen.
Callicarpa Americana is also a bushy, deciduous shrub with freely-fruiting clusters of purplish-mauve to magenta berries borne along the stems during autumn and often into winter. But the clever ‘trick’ of this particular Callicarpa is that the crushed leaves act as a great deterrent against mosquitoes.
Finally, you can tell its Halloween, as all the Christmas decorations are in the shops. Time to eat, drink and be scary – have a ‘ghoul’ time.