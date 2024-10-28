There are several varieties of the Clereodendron trichotmum, all with magnificent attributes. The Harlequin Gloryblower, also known as the Glory Tree, is a large deciduous shrub or small tree, reaching 10-15ft, with tremendous ornamental interest and an asset to most gardens. From midsummer to autumn large, loose clusters of fragrant flowers with balloon like pink centres attract bees and butterflies – and apparently even hummingbirds in the right area. The delicious-smelling blossoms are then followed by stunning small, metallic bright blue fruits set in contrasting, star-shaped ‘husks’. It is these berries that remind me of costume jewellery. And if the scented flowers and jewellery-like berries aren’t enough, it has another incredible trick up its sleeve – if you crush the dark green leaves they smell like peanut butter. And that’s what gives it its other common name of the ‘Peanut Butter Tree’. It likes – and deserves – plenty of space and is easy to grow.