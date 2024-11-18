With some parts of Wales not seeing the sun at all in the first two weeks of November, we have had a lot of misty, foggy days and folklore warns us that for every foggy day we have in November, we will have a frosty day in February. I also love the widespread folklore-belief is that fog is ‘the work of the Devil’. In fairytales and folk beliefs Fog is always a woman, often referred to as Granny Fog. In other stories she is a sorceress, who enchants and mesmerises people and then takes the fruit of their labour from the fields. Other November weather folklore includes, ‘If the leaves of trees and grape vines don't fall before November 11, (which is St Martins Day) you can expect a cold winter. If it's fair, dry, and cold on November 11, the cold in winter won't last long. With the leaves still being on the trees and the 11th being dry and fair, I suppose one will be right.