It is only now that we are in December that I will start writing about Christmas. Last weekend was the time that most people put their Christmas tree and decorations up although I’m told that some were up as soon as the Halloween decorations were down.
Each year there seems to be more and more ‘alternative’ Christmas trees to choose from. As well as the traditional ‘real’ trees, cut or potted, you can choose from wooden trees, hanging trees, half trees (that fit flush against a wall to save space), felt trees, even feather trees and of course trees in every different colour imaginable.
According to a posh interior design forum, the trends for Christmas decorations this year include ‘lots of’ fairy lights, frozen Wonderland themes, bows and ribbons and vintage inspired decorations. If you want to be bang on trend with your Christmas tree, then go ‘maximalistic’ and choose tinsel trees in dark and moody colours like black and burgundy and lift the mood with neutral decorations.
I’ve just typed all that whilst slowly shaking my head, if I’m honest. The same forum offers the services of numerous ‘Christmas decoration dressers’, for your home to be ‘perfectly dressed for the festive season’.
To be brutally honest, my cottage is always in a sort of feral state of undress and will remain that way for the festive season and the foreseeable future – with various seasonal additional adornments added according to energy and enthusiasm levels. And that’s the way I like it.
I am a fan of ‘homemade Christmases’ and getting creative rather than ‘consumerable’. You could make your own ‘alternative’ Christmas tree with a selection of bare branches - twisted willow branches are great for that - or long thin logs decreasing in length in a triangle shape held with string and that hangs on the wall. As that description is so poor, I’ve included a photo. Or how about an old wooden (or metal, I suppose) step ladder that is positioned in a ‘Christmas tree’ shape and festooned in lights and decorations – that would be a brilliant idea on site!
To share more ideas, on Saturday December 14 I will be giving a talk at the Little Mill Village Hall, between Usk and Pontypool (NP4 0HJ), for the Hardy Plant Society (Monmouthshire Group). They are a lovely friendly bunch who describe themselves as being for, “People who love plants and gardening and enjoy sharing their enthusiasm with other like-minded gardeners. We are part of a network of 45 local groups throughout the UK registered with the national Hardy Plant Society. Our Group is also an Affiliated Society of the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) and an Affiliated Group of the Tender Shoots Garden Club Network. Our talks, given by a variety of interesting speakers, are held monthly between Sept and May Our annual programme also includes gardening discussion lunches/dinners, garden visits and plant sales.”
I will be taking and talking about ‘A few of my favourite things …’, all of which are gardening related and include tools, clothing, books and other bits and bobs and none of which yield me a commission. As always it will be a friendly and interactive session and do please feel free to bring something relatable that you want to share the merits of too. I am reliably told that there will also be savoury bites, mince pies and mulled wine/alcohol free drinks.
Doors open at 2pm for a 2.30 start and the cost is £4 for members and £6 for non-members. For more details please email [email protected]
I look forward to seeing you there.