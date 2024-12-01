To share more ideas, on Saturday December 14 I will be giving a talk at the Little Mill Village Hall, between Usk and Pontypool (NP4 0HJ), for the Hardy Plant Society (Monmouthshire Group). They are a lovely friendly bunch who describe themselves as being for, “People who love plants and gardening and enjoy sharing their enthusiasm with other like-minded gardeners. We are part of a network of 45 local groups throughout the UK registered with the national Hardy Plant Society. Our Group is also an Affiliated Society of the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) and an Affiliated Group of the Tender Shoots Garden Club Network. Our talks, given by a variety of interesting speakers, are held monthly between Sept and May Our annual programme also includes gardening discussion lunches/dinners, garden visits and plant sales.”