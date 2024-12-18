As I write this for Christmas Eve, I can’t help but wonder what you’ll all be doing when you read it – I’m sure for some there will be the usual mad dash to the shops for that ‘last minute forgotten something’. I recall spending one Christmas Eve with dad and my brother when I was about 6 or 7 scouring every shop within a twenty mile radius for a carton of cream. With hindsight I can’t help thinking it might have been a clever ploy on my mother’s behalf to get us all out of the house.
Then there will be those who are busy wrapping presents. Don’t forget the ‘hack’ – or ‘top tip’ if you are my age – of using the ironing board to do your wrapping on. Apparently it is the right size and height to make it all a lot more bearable. No good for me though as I don’t have an iron or ironing board, preferring to buy clothes that contain a bit of Lycra and are a bit too small so the creases just stretch out!
There will be people travelling – good luck to those. I can’t think of anything worse than trying to ‘get’ somewhere at this time of year. My Christmas preparations are done by mid December and the ‘drawbridge pulled up’ (other than for work) to avoid roads (and people). But may all your roads and rails be clear and planes and trains be on time.
As a kid, Christmas Eve was always spent helping Mum preparing veg whilst my dad and brother played cards at the kitchen table. There would be Pontoon, Snap - which always got a bit rowdy - and if one got bored then the other would revert to a game of Patience. I doubt that happens in many households these days.
Funny things, memories - all about perception. We all see life based on our own experiences, memories and ‘take’ on things. Our experiences formulate our values, morals, ethics, and our expectations, which all, in turn, influence our decisions and perceptions. Each of us will have our own unique perception regarding an issue, due to the unique way they have experienced it and of course, our experiences are largely defined by how and where we are brought up. It’s fascinating stuff.
I feel incredibly lucky to have had a life so entwined with nature. It’s no secret that I often find people a bit tricky, but nature never ceases to contribute positively to my life – both personally and professionally.
For me, like many, there will be much reflection over the festive period, not least because I have more time to do so, but of course because it’s also a time where we do miss certain people with our memories of them wiggling to the front of our minds. And that’s a good thing – I wouldn’t ever want to forget those people I miss.
Wherever you are and whatever you are doing this Christmas I hope you can enjoy the memories you have but also enjoy making fabulous new ones.
So, hoe, hoe hoe! Yogi and I wish you all a ‘memorable’ Christmas and we’ll see you ‘on the other side’.