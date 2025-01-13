With that in mind, this is an early reminder that Monmouth Seed Swap is being held again at the Bridges Centre (in Monmouth) on Saturday, February 15 from 10am to 1pm. Please put the date in your diary. It doesn’t matter if you don’t have seeds to swap, as there will be lots of seeds you can make donations for. If you do have your own to barter with, be sure to label them and add the date of harvest.