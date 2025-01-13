I loved hearing on the radio that redundant ‘real’ Christmas trees are being used to feed animals at various animal parks, petting farms and zoos. Last year one animal park received about 300 donations and the trees lasted for three months and they are cheerfully predicting more donations this year.
Alpacas, goats and sheep love grazing on the needles, which apparently contain vitamin C, antioxidants and act as a natural wormer for the animals. They also make fun additions to their pens, adding a bit of cover, interest and scratching posts.
At zoos elephants and giraffes also enjoy the festive left overs and the trees provide a source of stimulation as they are hung high for the giraffes and the elephants even fight with them before munching on them.
Although the Twelfth Night has passed, I have still seen a few trees still up (or discarded) so please have a look online to see if anywhere near you can take them. Do make sure you have removed al the decorations and don’t donate if your tree has been sprayed with any chemicals.
Whilst animals enjoy the trees, Belgium’s food agency warns people not to eat their Christmas trees, after officials in the city of Ghent recommended using them to make spicy butter. It was pointed out that consuming any pesticides and flame-retardants could have ‘serious, even fatal consequences’.
Poinsettias are often discarded after the festive season, as people think they are ‘disposable’, but these fabulous flowering plants are not just for Christmas. Visiting a wonderful can-do couple recently I was delighted to see a couple of much-respected Poinsettias still thriving after being bought for Christmas several years ago. Under-floor heating and a sunny window no doubt helped these plants reach a healthy, bushy, four feet or so, but it’s the keep-and-care-for attitude that the most important ingredient.
We have managed to ‘keep gardening’ during the frost-filled days, catching up on lots of chores that will give us a head start when the growing season arrives. The thing that always keeps me going during those finger-numbing days is the thought of being home in front of the wood-burner with a cup of cacao and a seed catalogue.
With that in mind, this is an early reminder that Monmouth Seed Swap is being held again at the Bridges Centre (in Monmouth) on Saturday, February 15 from 10am to 1pm. Please put the date in your diary. It doesn’t matter if you don’t have seeds to swap, as there will be lots of seeds you can make donations for. If you do have your own to barter with, be sure to label them and add the date of harvest.
You can also take along any blunt tools and have them sharpened and there will be stalls and refreshments. As usual, the morning will be a friendly and social occasion for gardeners, plant-lovers and enthusiastic newbie’s. You can benefit from seed detective Adam Alexander, no-dig expert Cherry Taylor and bean expert Sue Young’s wealth of knowledge, as they will be on hand to answer your questions.
Adam generously offers, “if you would like to try some of my seeds please email me: [email protected] to check that I have what you require.”
He kindly gave me a mix of Heritage seeds to try last year and they were a huge success – visually and ‘edibly’. The black-podded peas started a lot of conversations although none odd the peas actually made it to the pot, all being enjoyed straight from the pod in the garden. Not so much ‘from plot to plate’ as ‘from trellis to tummy’.