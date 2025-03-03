Doesn’t it make such a difference seeing blue skies and feeling the warmth of the sun on your skin. Just wonderful. Welcome March – February, all is forgiven.
A little later than previous years, I have spotted my favourite little humble hazel flowers. The much-overlooked tiny, star-shaped bright red flowers are much easier to spot when the sun shines on them and I champion them every spring. I just love the way they let the male (!) catkins have their moment in the spotlight and wiggle and waggle in the spring breeze whilst the little female flowers are quietly confident in their role and ability, as they will actually develop into the hazel nut that we all know and love.
Do spend some time trying to spot one of these little flowers and then you can champion them too.
It’s lovely seeing the daffodils being more within their blooming remit this year too. Last year they were all out in full flower by the middle of February and most paid the price by being flattened by winter storms.
Camellias are tentatively showing bright buds as they ready themselves for their main event. Although I did manage to coax a few into full flower for Mum’s Thanksgiving service by cwtching them up in front of the wood burner for a few nights and a final persuasion with the hairdryer! It worked a treat and I take great store in the fact that I can ‘think’ like a plant and know what will encourage them into an early debut.
If you are enjoying the spring colours emerging in other people’s gardens whilst your own is ‘saving’ itself for a later performance, do pop along to the Garden centre and buy something that’s in flower now. Even if it is a few pots of daffodils – they can always be planted out once they go over. It will lengthen the blooming period in your own garden and lift your spirits at a time when they need a boost.
The sunshine has given me second wind when it comes to the seed catalogues too. I have compiled numerous lists and ‘planting’ plans and have decided to sow lots of seeds in pots this year. Although I have copious amounts of room in the garden and veggie patch, last year it was an endless battle with the pigeons and rabbits – and I was heavily defeated. I’ll plant things like Cosmos, stocks, sunflowers and even nasturtiums and cut and come again lettuce in large pots and then I can also choose where I put them. Lettuce and nasturtiums can go by the back door to harvest for summer salads, and plants like stocks can be put next to a bench when they are in flower so I can enjoy the evening scent – and sit down!
Whilst I have found that rabbits will have a go at most plants, they absolutely adore sweet peas, Cosmos, nasturtiums and Lupins and of course, lettuce, and other salad crops but they are less keen on some plants too – Stachys, most salvias, sedums, marigolds, and most strong herbs like chives, basil, thyme, marjoram, oregano and parsley. So bear that in mind and maybe try to plant some of these amongst the more vulnerable plants or even as a border around a bed. It’s a little early in the experiment, but a client has planted chives amongst her raspberries to deter voles – this is only the second year but we are definitely leaning toward a win so far.
You won’t outsmart nature but you can try and be smart enough to stay in the game by stealth.