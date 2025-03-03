The sunshine has given me second wind when it comes to the seed catalogues too. I have compiled numerous lists and ‘planting’ plans and have decided to sow lots of seeds in pots this year. Although I have copious amounts of room in the garden and veggie patch, last year it was an endless battle with the pigeons and rabbits – and I was heavily defeated. I’ll plant things like Cosmos, stocks, sunflowers and even nasturtiums and cut and come again lettuce in large pots and then I can also choose where I put them. Lettuce and nasturtiums can go by the back door to harvest for summer salads, and plants like stocks can be put next to a bench when they are in flower so I can enjoy the evening scent – and sit down!