Something that is growing very well for one of my client’s is Pearlwort. This ‘menace of weed’ (her description) has ‘driven her to distraction’. There are several varieties of Pearlwort in her garden - annual Pearlwort, or Sagina apetala, is, as the name suggests, an annual plant, also known as Dwarf Pearlwort – and is very much in evidence in the cracks in the paving. However the Pearlwort that is threatening to take over the bare spaces in the borders looks like a ‘much posher relation’ – one that has ‘done well for itself’ is Heath Pearlwort, (Sagina subulata) also known as Wild Pearlwort or Irish Moss. Although it is not technically a Moss, but belongs to the Carnation family. I do love ‘plant families’ – they’re even more complex and complicated than the human type.