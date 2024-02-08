I think I mentioned recently that another favourite thing of mine is to watch the honeybees visit the snowdrops as they are the first real supplier of pollen for them after the dormant winter months. It is worth taking the time to be quiet and just watch as the bees will reverse out of the bowed flower-heads with the pollen in their pollen baskets on their back legs–and the pollen is bright orange! I have known this fact for years but it still delights me. Along with the other fascinating fact that all these bees with orange knees (‘knees’ are not technically correct but it sounds good) are all female as male bees don’t do ‘pollen collection’.