Letter to the Editor: Harper MP, we hear, savages our Green Councillors for not wishing to be involved with a more than 40-year-old dream.
Another example of his not thinking of practicalities, or a deliberate attempt at dividing our representatives?
By the way, talking of building roads, Mark Drakeford, First Minister of the Welsh Senedd, on the other hand, passionately opposes the suggestion of a fast road linking North and South Wales, having noticed the mountainous terrain and the beauty of this land.
He has no doubt spent years of his life in traffic jams watching the slow progress and surrounding environmental damage caused by these large costly schemes soon filled with more and more motor vehicles.
S. Mills, Ruardean