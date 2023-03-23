Letter to the Editor: I have received a Hartpury College promotional leaflet with my post.
I presume the whole of the Forest is getting one. Good to see they can afford it.
I am very angry that, in the first instant, the College somehow got £10m from the Forest of Dean’s Government levelling up fund. £10m is half of the total Forest’s Levelling up fund.
How did this happen when the College is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted with over 99 per cent A Level passes and by comparison the Forest High School at Cinderford is listed as ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted with just 15 per cent of the pupils going forward to degree courses?
They need the money Hartpury does not.
The Hartpury College is a specialist college, its own handout states ‘college specialising in agriculture, animal, equine, sport and veterinary nursing in Gloucestershire taking students from 60 countries.’
Presumably those students pay as well. I wish the College well but, the fund is/was to level up where needed, hardly the case here.
Barry Faulkner Labour Party Candidate, Forest of Dean District Council, Bream.