Applications for new housing developments are submitted to Severn Trent as a Statutory Consultee by the FoDDC, during my time as a committee member, I cannot recall one instance where Severn Trent has raised any form of objection to new housing development. This being the case, councillors sitting on the Development Committee have no grounds to refuse an application that more housing development will exasperate an already atrocious situation. Is it not time that the Government, rather than relaxing the legislation on License to Discharge (permitting the release of raw sewage into a natural watercourse), issued by the Environment Department, the Government should be insisting that higher standards are applied, that our natural water courses should be restored to the highest standards of water quality, thereby providing the very best habitat for wildlife.