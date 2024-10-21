This apparent fragility of our local food system reminded me of the time, some twenty or so years ago, when the oil delivery drivers blockaded the fuel depots and the local supermarket shelves were stripped bare within days due to panic buying. It brought home to me yet again how dependent we are on the big supermarket chains and food imported to the Forest. It made me wonder what more we have to do to ensure our essential food supplies are sustainable and adapted to changing circumstances. What is the problem and what can we begin to do to address it?