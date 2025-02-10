A Thriving Community can mean different things to each of us. Such “things” are likely to include opportunities for all, community engagement, social wellbeing, educational opportunity, health and wellbeing, tackling inequality and of course economic stability.
For many across the district, January would have felt like the longest month of the year. Financial pressures after Christmas, turbulent weather and what feels like never ending coughs and colds all add up to a very stressful time of year.
Now, as we move into February and the very first shoots of Spring begin to be seen, it’s important to remember that help and support is available should you need it. The cost-of-living crisis is not something that is confined to winter, for many it is something that is seen and dealt with every day.
Increasing income through the take up of benefits is essential to help people on low incomes and public services to cope in the face of rising living costs. Supporting people in times of need, contributes to the wellbeing of our whole community and is crucial to addressing unmet needs and inequality.
But we know that millions of people in the UK are not applying for the benefits they’re entitled to. There are a myriad of reasons for this including, stigma, embarrassment, the complexity of the system, mental and physical health issues and not knowing what’s available or where to turn for help. It’s the same here in the Forest of Dean. We know that there are people in our communities who, for whatever reason, are not claiming the benefits they are entitled to.
We want to change this.
At the Council we’ve agreed to implement the new Low Income Family Tracker (LIFT) to better identify those in need of support across the district and provide targeted support where needed.
LIFT is a dedicated software that will allow us to reach residents of both working and pension age groups and ensure that those entitled to assistance are aware of the national support that is available and that it is fully utilised, including attendance allowance, council tax support and pension credits. In addition, and through our partnership work with local support organisations, we can also make sure that more holistic support can be provided.
In addition to implementing new software and following a public consultation, we have also agreed to increase the Council Tax support available for eligible residents across the district.
Each year, we’re required to review our Council Tax Support scheme, and consult with residents on any proposed amendments, before going back to Full Council so that a decision can be made.
Following that consultation, we’ve agreed to retain the current support scheme but raise the band widths so that it is in line with inflation. We are also reintroducing a Second Adult Rebate discount under the Pension Age Council Tax Support scheme and retaining the Council Tax Exceptional Support fund to support residents who can show evidence that they are experiencing financial hardship.
The support scheme that has been agreed for the next financial year will ensure that more residents than ever who are entitled to financial support can receive it and having spoken with residents I know how much of a difference that assistance can provide.
This leads me to the importance of public engagement. By consulting with residents, listening and working together we can really make a difference for communities across the Forest of Dean.
As a council, we want to ensure we’re open and honest with our residents and that we’re out and about as much as possible to hear from people directly. It’s a great way of engaging with our communities but it’s also important that residents know how to contact us and that they feel comfortable to speak up if times get tough. I would also encourage residents to keep a regular eye on the Council website for our latest consultations. Get involved and have your say. It’s very important to us.
Lastly, if you, or anyone you know is struggling financially, please don’t suffer in silence. Reach out to us directly and let us help you through these difficult times. Supporting and connecting with each other and enabling people to live more fulfilled lives are signs of a Thriving Community and that’s what we want for our Forest of Dean.