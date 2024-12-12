As another year comes to an end, the Christmas break is an important time to relax and reflect on what’s been achieved and look forward to an exciting future ahead. A chance to spend time with friends and family and enjoy the festivities.
Yet I also know that there will be people, in the Forest of Dean and beyond, who find Christmas a difficult time. A Christmas message would be insincere without acknowledging that the festive season can be challenging for some, and I hope that all of us will show our neighbourly spirit to anyone we know who might be struggling.
This year has seen us deliver an ambitious, forward-thinking Council Plan that we truly believe will help the Forest of Dean, both residents and businesses, to prosper, whilst protecting the fantastic environment we see around us.
We’ve been working hard with businesses in the district to listen to and understand their needs, what they think works, and where they feel they could use more support. There’s more to do but starting with our ‘Listening to Business’ visits and the recent ‘Shop Local’ campaign, we’re committed to helping our high streets develop and forge a strong, sustainable local economy.
The Council Plan also recognises that we need to do more to bring our communities with us. We want to encourage people to get involved and have their say on matters concerning them, so we are working on new approaches to community engagement and consultations, making it easier for everyone in our community to participate. This will allow us to work on more local solutions to community issues alongside our larger investment decisions.
Our third key council priority is to work together to protect and enhance the natural environment of the Forest of Dean and to be carbon neutral by 2030. This year, we’ve invested in local talent to help us, recruiting people with vast knowledge of the area who can help residents and businesses transition to renewable energy, help make their homes more energy efficient and cut energy usage and costs.
We’re working with partners, including our farming community and other producers and retailers in the Forest’s food economy to encourage the expansion of local food production for local consumption. We have also been working closely with Forestry England, the Wildlife Trust and our other partners, protecting and enhancing our biodiversity and natural environment, including our woodlands, meadows and rivers.