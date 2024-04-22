We are seeking a suitable site to construct a pilot scheme in the Forest of Dean to encourage developers to switch to this form of construction in the next few years as this is one of several options we will be recommending in the new Local Plan that will be going out for consultation in May. We will then amend and submit the Plan to the Planning Inspectorate for scrutiny later in the year. The Planning Inspectorate is under orders by the current government to reject Local Plans that require developers to build to a higher thermal standard than that required by the Building Regulations. It is evident that the thermal requirements of the Building Regulations in England are far more lax than the rest of Europe. Is there any connection between this and the evidence that many housebuilders donate to the Conservative Party? We should be told. The Government signed up to climate emergency legislation but routinely imprisons climate protesters from Insulate Britain and others calling the Government to account. Do we have political prisoners in the UK? Yes!