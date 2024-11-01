No one wants to see ‘Ghost Towns’.
As the world becomes ever more dependent on online retail, it can seem like small local businesses are simply unable to compete. However, shopping locally and supporting small independent traders is critical in helping our local economy and for sustaining the heart and soul of our community.
Shopping locally brings with it a friendly face and a chat, a sense of belonging and a remedy for combatting loneliness.
There are many benefits to shopping locally. We help to recirculate and invest money back into our community. Local traders tend to trade with each other, which in turn keeps local farmers, manufacturers and services in business. This helps to keep local people employed and creates a more prosperous community. A proper circular economy.
Shopping locally reduces our carbon footprint. We have less distance to travel by car and can walk or cycle to the shops, significantly lowering air pollution. This benefits the local environment, reduces our carbon footprint and improves our health. Also, the more we grow and source our food locally there’s less need for shipping and transportation. This can help drastically reduce our carbon emissions. Buying locally can truly be a local solution to a global crisis.
During Covid we saw how vulnerable the global food chain can be. The Climate Crisis will only make things worse and it is vital to keep food on the shelves. We need to ensure a resilient local food chain production. Buying locally-produced food, we have a much clearer idea of where and how our food has been grown and enables us to enjoy sustainable products that have been produced right here in the Forest of Dean.
For those interested in finding out more about local food produce, the Forest Food Forum will be hosting an event at 6pm on November 25 at the Latchen Rooms in Longhope.
Whether you already grow your own, you're a local food producer or retailer, or simply want to find out about the products available in your area, this is a brilliant opportunity to hear from others and work together to build a more local, resilient food system. To find out more and book your free place go to https://forest-food.org/
At the Forest of Dean District Council we’ve been working with local businesses, listening to what’s working, the challenges they’re facing and trying to find solutions together.
Working together, we have some exciting plans over the festive period to continue to support our high streets and communities. Keep an eye on your local newspaper or the Forest of Dean District Council website over the coming weeks to find out more.
Together we can avoid creating 'ghost towns' and ensure our communities remain vibrant, thriving places.