At this time of year, the Forest is a stunning display of flowering may and chestnut, and alive with the sound of nesting birds, insects, young deer and boar. But it is increasingly alive with the sounds of groups of off-road cyclists, many of whom have come from nearby towns and cities by car. While we encourage and sustain considerable numbers of tourists, they contribute little to the Forest’s economy. Indeed, when they cause environmental damage, they make no contribution whatsoever. We are paying for their pleasure at our own cost. We want all who live here and who visit the area to enjoy and make the best of the recreational opportunities the Forest has to offer. At the same time, we want everyone, visitors and Foresters alike, to respect and help protect our unique environment and its biodiversity.