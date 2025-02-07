As your Member of Parliament, I am committed to representing the people of the Forest of Dean and ensuring that your concerns are addressed at the highest levels. This includes advocating for the health and social care needs of my constituents, which has been one of my priorities since I was elected. I was deeply disappointed to learn that the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated adult social care services in Gloucestershire as ‘requiring improvement’ in its recent report. The Government is preparing a major review of adult social care, and urgent reforms are needed to ensure vulnerable individuals receive the care they deserve. A recent national survey revealed that satisfaction with social care services in Gloucestershire is lower than the regional average, with only 66.2% of respondents expressing satisfaction – an outcome that must improve. I am encouraged that the Government is taking steps to reform the sector, including the creation of a National Care Service and increased funding for local authorities.
Another pressing concern for me and many of my constituents is the failure of water companies to uphold their responsibilities. The previous Conservative Government failed to address illegal sewage pollution in our rivers, seas, and lakes, and the public made it clear at the General Election that they will no longer tolerate weak regulation and insufficient investment. I was proud to vote in favour of the Water (Special Measures) Bill, which has now passed its third reading. This legislation will hold law-breaking executives accountable, impose criminal charges on polluters, and prevent bonuses for those who fail to meet stringent environmental and consumer standards. This is a crucial step in cleaning up Britain’s waterways and is a major win for local campaigners concerned about the River Wye, Severn, and other local waterways.
Following a campaign led by local councillors, parents, and teachers, this week, I have written to the School Building Minister to urgently request government funding to secure the future of Forest High School (FHS) in Cinderford. As Cinderford’s only secondary school, FHS is an essential institution. However, the school's infrastructure, much of which dates back to the 1950s, is outdated and beyond repair. Having visited the school, I am fully aware of the urgent need for improvements. I understand the concerns of parents and want to reassure them that I recognise the school’s role in the community. I have invited the Minister to visit FHS soon, so we can work together to find a solution. I am committed to prioritising the best interests of the children at FHS and ensuring they can access the education they deserve.
As your MP, I have been working closely with local businesses, residents, and key stakeholders to address the issues that matter most to our community. Over the past few weeks, I have:
- Met with David from DBC Leisure to discuss concerns around shooting sports, archery, and gun licensing, and will be raising these matters with the relevant authorities.
- Engaged with residents in Tutshill to discuss road safety concerns and will be pressing for necessary improvements.
- Visited the Dean Heritage Centre to support its work in preserving and promoting the history of the Forest of Dean.
- Attended Holocaust Memorial events to honour those who suffered and reaffirm my commitment to combating hatred and intolerance.
- Met with local police officers to discuss rural policing challenges and how I can advocate for additional government funding to support Gloucestershire Police.
- Tasked my team with meeting local youth climate activists to discuss the Climate and Nature Bill, ensuring their views are heard in Parliament.
- Held discussions with parents regarding SEND provision, which I will be raising with the County Council as a matter of urgency.
- Raised a case with the Government regarding Newport Bus services not being included in the National Bus Fare Cap scheme, calling for a fairer deal for local passengers.
In Parliamentary news, as part of my work on the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, I have been closely scrutinising the legislation to ensure it addresses the needs of young people and schools in the Forest of Dean. I’ve also been in regular contact with ministers, including through written questions, to raise key issues affecting our constituency. Recently, I’ve asked the Government:
- Postal Delays: I have inquired with the Secretary of State for Business & Trade about measures being taken to address delays in first-class mail, particularly in rural areas such as ours.
- Road Safety: I have raised the issue with the Home Secretary regarding the introduction of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras in the Forest of Dean to enhance road safety.
- Education Funding: I have sought clarification from the Secretary of State for Education on funding available to support primary schools with the installation and maintenance of library facilities.
- Better Connectivity: I have also questioned the progress of the Shared Rural Network in our region, as improved mobile and broadband coverage is essential for the Forest of Dean.
As always, I remain committed to listening to and acting on the issues that matter to you. Should you have any concerns or require my assistance, please do not hesitate to contact me. You can contact my office at [email protected].