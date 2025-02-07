As your Member of Parliament, I am committed to representing the people of the Forest of Dean and ensuring that your concerns are addressed at the highest levels. This includes advocating for the health and social care needs of my constituents, which has been one of my priorities since I was elected. I was deeply disappointed to learn that the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated adult social care services in Gloucestershire as ‘requiring improvement’ in its recent report. The Government is preparing a major review of adult social care, and urgent reforms are needed to ensure vulnerable individuals receive the care they deserve. A recent national survey revealed that satisfaction with social care services in Gloucestershire is lower than the regional average, with only 66.2% of respondents expressing satisfaction – an outcome that must improve. I am encouraged that the Government is taking steps to reform the sector, including the creation of a National Care Service and increased funding for local authorities.