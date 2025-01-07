As we welcome 2025, I would like to take a moment to reflect on the past year and look ahead to the priorities and challenges before us. The holiday season is always a special time, and I hope you and your loved ones had a peaceful and joyful Christmas.
For many of us, January is a time to reset and plan for the future, while also appreciating the hard work and kindness that keeps our community strong. I experienced this community spirit when I had the pleasure of visiting Brockweir Village Shop and Café prior to Christmas, which has recently reopened after recovering from a fire. It was uplifting to see the resilience of the staff and the dedication of the volunteers who have worked tirelessly to bring this much-loved community asset back to life. If you're in the area, I highly encourage you to stop by for a coffee, a bite to eat, or to shop for local produce.
This spirit of community support has been evident throughout the holiday season, especially through the dedication of our key workers and volunteers. From healthcare professionals and firefighters to social workers and community volunteers, their tireless efforts in supporting vulnerable residents and ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents is inspiring. Their work does not go unnoticed, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to each and every one of them.
Reflecting on 2024, it was a year of significant change, marked by the election of the first Labour government in 14 years. The government has already made strides on key national issues, and I am optimistic about the further progress we can achieve in 2025.
Locally, my efforts remain firmly focused on improving NHS access, bolstering flood prevention measures and SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) provision. Road maintenance and congestion, especially along the A40 and A48, remain high on my agenda, and I will continue to advocate for progress alongside local partners and the government.
In addition to these local priorities, I am pleased to share that Gloucestershire Police will receive a 5.9% increase in funding for the coming year as part of the government’s £19.5 billion Plan for Change. This increase will help ensure our local police have the resources needed to keep us safe. Under the previous government, our police force was severely underfunded, but this increase reflects the commitment of the Labour Government to fair and necessary investment in public services. I will continue to support efforts to ensure our police force has the backing it needs to fight crime, make our streets safer, and tackle violence against women and girls.
Flooding remains a critical concern for parts of our constituency, and I will continue to work closely with local authorities, the Environment Agency, and community groups to push for a more coordinated approach to flood prevention and resilience. I know that some constituents are dealing with more localised flooding issues, and my team is actively supporting them in addressing these concerns. We will continue working together until we can find a sustainable solution.
Alongside this, improving our NHS and social care is a top priority for the Government in 2025, and I will continue to press for better healthcare access for all residents of the Forest of Dean. This includes supporting the Dementia Alliance and other local forums to ensure that those with specific health needs receive the care and support they deserve.
As we face the challenges and opportunities of 2025, I remain committed to working to represent you and deliver the changes our community needs. Whether advocating for better public transport, supporting local businesses, or ensuring our voices are heard on national issues, my focus remains on making the Forest of Dean an even better place for everyone. Should you have any issues or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out. You can contact my office at matt.bishop.mp@parliament.uk. I am here to help and support you in any way I can.
Wishing you a happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year.