For many of us, January is a time to reset and plan for the future, while also appreciating the hard work and kindness that keeps our community strong. I experienced this community spirit when I had the pleasure of visiting Brockweir Village Shop and Café prior to Christmas, which has recently reopened after recovering from a fire. It was uplifting to see the resilience of the staff and the dedication of the volunteers who have worked tirelessly to bring this much-loved community asset back to life. If you're in the area, I highly encourage you to stop by for a coffee, a bite to eat, or to shop for local produce.