So, what to do. Whilst this is likely to be unpopular, I think we need to return to a form of national service that enables young people of 18-30 to serve the institutions of this country in a variety of ways on a living wage or universal basic income in return for being granted full citizenship at 21 and financial support from the government to pay for further or higher education fees at some time in the future when the person is ready and willing to engage.