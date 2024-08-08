Regular annual reviews are carried out whereby applicants who have not actively logged into their account or bid on a property for over a year are contacted to enquire if they still wish to be registered. Those who do not respond have their accounts removed but can reactivate these within six months of being removed. This ensures that only those who are actively seeking accommodation have a ‘live’ application therefore we can be reasonably sure that the current figure of 1591 provides a good understanding of households needing affordable housing to rent within the district.