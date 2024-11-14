As the colder weather arrives and winter begins to take its grip, it’s important to ensure that we’re all taking care of ourselves and our homes.
At the Forest of Dean District Council have a small team of people working on a range of initiatives to help those in need, with tips on how to cut energy consumption and costs this winter, as well as information on funding that you may be eligible for to help during this difficult time.
This includes working with partners including energy advocates Warm & Well who can help you to access grants for energy saving measures such as roof and cavity insulation, external doors and low-carbon heating. The team can also help with advice on simple changes you can make to lower consumption and bills, find local installers to assist with any changes and in some instances, even offer a free home energy visit.
As a council, we’ve also finalised the appointment of a new Retrofit Engagement Officer, who will be working to engage with residents, community groups and the district at large about ECO works on homes (commonly known as Retrofit) to reduce carbon emissions, energy use and costs, and improve living standards and home health. It’s essential to ensure residents can find the right support and grants that are available, and above all else find out what the community thinks and needs regarding retrofit, rather than working off data alone.
Find out more energy-saving tips and tricks that could help save you money and details for Warm & Well on the Council’s website, or by calling 0800 500 3076.
At this time of the year, it’s also hugely important to make sure that you’re claiming any benefits that you may be entitled to, especially with the news from the Government that the Winter Fuel payment is restricted to those on benefits and Pension Credit.
The take up of Pension Credit is notoriously poor with estimates from the Department for Work and Pensions showing around 800,000 eligible households in England and Wales set to lose their winter fuel allowance because they are not claiming the credit to which they are entitled.
Pension Credit provides extra money to help with living costs for those over State Pension age and on a low income and can be a life saver for many. When you apply for Pension Credit your income is calculated. If you have a partner, your income is calculated together. Pension Credit tops up your weekly income to £218.15 if you are single and your joint weekly income to £332.95 if you have a partner. If your income is higher, you might still be eligible if you have a disability, you care for someone, you have savings, or you have housing costs.
Claiming Pension Credit doesn’t just top up income – it could also help you to receive other benefits you are entitled to, including support with health and housing costs.
We don’t want anyone to miss out on credit that they’re entitled to, and I’d recommend checking your eligibility by calling 0800 99 1234 or by visiting the following website: https://www.gov.uk/pension-credit
We also have a range of information available through the Council to help with the cost-of- living crisis, including information on Council Tax Support, support that is specifically available for members of our Armed Forces and even information on support for pet owners, so please do take a look, or pop in to the Council offices if you’d like more information.
With the challenges faced by many of us at this time, it’s more important than ever to take care of you and your home this winter.
If you need any support or advice, please reach out and let us help.