Pension Credit provides extra money to help with living costs for those over State Pension age and on a low income and can be a life saver for many. When you apply for Pension Credit your income is calculated. If you have a partner, your income is calculated together. Pension Credit tops up your weekly income to £218.15 if you are single and your joint weekly income to £332.95 if you have a partner. If your income is higher, you might still be eligible if you have a disability, you care for someone, you have savings, or you have housing costs.