The Devolution White Paper was issued by the government to consult on the future of local government in England. At present, Gloucestershire is a ‘two tier’ authority. Strategic decisions are taken at county level, while local decisions are taken at district level and neighbourhood decisions by our town and parish councils. The government intends to remove district councils so that all decisions are taken, and services delivered, by one ‘unitary authority’ with a minimum population size of 500,000. Gloucestershire has a population of around 652,400 and a shared county responsibility for several key public services, most notably the NHS, and the Police and Fire and Rescue services. Given its size, we anticipate the County of Gloucestershire will form a new single unitary authority.