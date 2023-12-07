Letter to the Editor: On the Tindle Press pitiful letter pages I welcomed Michael Hayling’s clear picture of the small poor, densely populated, Gaza Strip.
Some of us may still have had a mental map of the Holy Land, the River Jordan flowing into a salt lake, the Dead Sea; and the Holy City Jerusalem, beloved of all religions and entrusted into the care of the Jews.
Only it turns out that peace treaties after major wars may rearrange disputed territories in new ways but nationality, and patriotism run long and deep, and there is always the threat of being subjugated to a greater neighbouring power.
It would pay us to read more modern history before taking sides in the Hamas-Israeli War.
John Webster’s letter shows that a splinter party buried in the depth of Labour has supported Palestine, not proof of antisemitism,
Blame the media.
S. Mills, Ruardean