Letter to the Editor: I am responding to Richard Hanson’s letter of 25 August 2023. Peaceful protest, really! I wonder what gives you and your friends the right to stop everyday lives of tax paying citizens?
You obviously do not know that your mob caused the death of two people on the Dartford Bridge on or around 21 October 2022 and that countless people looking for work improvement lost out because you stopped them getting to their interviews.
Hospital appointments were missed, children were late for school and missed exams and the man who was prevented from attending his father’s funeral and mocked by one of your followers saying it was a small price to pay. In the word of your high priestess, HOW DARE YOU.
The sad thing is that you were brainwashed by the rest of this green mob.
Co2 is your problem – you want it reduced, why? It is a minor gas. In fact, it represents 0.04%. If you reduce it to 0.02% all plant life on the planet dies! Not a smart choice is it. You need to understand that everything in your home, the car you drive, the holiday you enjoy, the clothes you wear, the food you eat has been possible because of the oil, gas and coal.
In 2021 an eruption began on Hunga Tonga – Hunga He’ppai, a submarine volcano in the Tongan archipelago. The fifteen megaton volcanic explosion, the largest in more than a century, generated a mega tsunami with waves up to 45 metres high (148 feet).
The eruption sent megatons of water vapour into the stratosphere contributing to an increase in global warming over the next five years (maximum of 1.5 degrees centigrade). I find it amusing that your mob thinks it is solely due to oil/gas.
There are over one million submarine volcanoes charted on the sea bed. Thankfully only 11,000 of these are still active. The biggest is off Japan. How do you intend to control this? We as a nation contribute very little, 2%, but you seem to be determined for this country to commit economic suicide.
Your relentless scaremongering has resulted in people voting green for the first time. I know it is traditional for people to vote for the local clown but it has got out of hand and now we have a whole circus and no ringmaster.
Nigel Bluett, Berry Hill