Mr Hall detailed the events leading to the penalty in a letter to Herefordshire Council’s Parking Appeals and Representations. He explained that he had briefly parked in Broad Street to allow his 84-year-old wife to collect prescribed medication from Superdrug. Given her mobility issues, he felt it was essential to park as close as possible. He displayed her Blue Badge on the dashboard and was soon approached by Civil Enforcement Officer 63 (CEO), who issued a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN). The reason given was that he had parked in an unloading bay.