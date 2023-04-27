This is what ChatGPT said: “It does not come across well to claim that the good work done by the council is all done by councillors who belong to one political party. This is because it is likely that good work has been accomplished by councillors from different political parties who have worked collaboratively to achieve positive outcomes for the community”, ChatGPT went on to say “Claiming that the good work is only due to the efforts of one political party can create a perception of partisanship and bias. It can also create division and undermine the spirit of collaboration that is necessary to achieve the best outcomes for the community. Additionally, it may be seen as an attempt to gain political advantage and may harm the reputation and credibility of the council.” I think it’s done rather a good job!