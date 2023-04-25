I am saddened by the need to clarify some information. I was selected as the County Candidate for Ross East Liberal Democrats last year when Paul informed the Party he would not be standing. I really was honoured to be appointed and got to work straight away. Sometime later Paul changed his mind and applied to replace me. However the local party were happy with their appointment and informed me they had considerable concerns that as Paul had not at that point attended any Herefordshire Council meetings for nearly five months he would not have time to fulfil the role.