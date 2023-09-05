Thank you for publishing the new one-way system in the Sussex Avenue/ Kent Avenue area of Ross.
There was an obvious disaster waiting to happen at the junction of Kent Avenue and Walford Road,where two no-entry signs are located.
For vehicles driving up Walford Road the no-entry signs are not visible until the driver has turned in to Kent Avenue and passed the signs. This happened this morning when the driver of a car had to continue going against the signs because there were vehicles following close behind, and somehow turn round in a confined area and come back out onto Walford Road, presumably having no idea how to get to Sussex Avenue.
Highways Department, please note, before a serious accident is caused.
Geoff Jones, Ross-on-Wye