Is the public to blame for Wye pollution?
The environmental catastrophe that has occurred in relation to the Wye is undoubtedly the result of chicken farming, and it is good news that legal action is being taken.
The intensive farming of pigs, chickens and other animals causes untold suffering, as is abundantly clear from footage from undercover investigations widely available on youtube.
Yet the public should not be under any illusion where the fault ultimately lies: with those who eat meat.
If you want to play your part in ending the moral outrage of animal farming and protect our environment, the best thing you can do is to give up meat. Animal farmers will soon go bust, with huge benefits for us all.
Martyn Ford