Why change what works on the roads of town?
I see from last week’s Beacon that Monmouthshire County Council plan to turn the roundabout by the Bridges Centre into a T junction and 3-way traffic lights.
It would be interesting to know why the Council members think this will help us to travel “more actively”.
When traffic lights were in place recently, there were long queues in each direction, adding to the pollution in the area.
Pedestrians had difficulty crossing the road. At the moment, traffic flows easily round the roundabout.
I have also walked along all three roads coming from the roundabout and found no problem there either.
Why does the Council seek to change what is working perfectly well?
They are meant to be very short of money, council taxes are going up and yet projects like this - which seem pointless - go ahead.
It is a mystery!
FC
Mitchel Troy