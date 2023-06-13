Were the Lib Dems rallied to turn up to this meeting to vote for their own candidate, to ensure no non-Lib Dem got in? It would certainly seem so. Local Lib Dem ‘leader’ Chris Bartrum clearly knew they’d all be there and he had pre-prepared. Immediately afterwards, he took the opportunity to coordinate a photo opportunity of them all holding the car full of Lib Dem plaquards he’d brought with him. Perhaps some of these councillors could turn up for other meetings which are in the interests of the town, rather than reserving their appearances for ones that exercise or further Lib Dem “control”?