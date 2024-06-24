The pleasures of campaigning
While out campaigning in Parkend, I met a ferret, and for once, this isn’t a metaphor.
It was a miniature ferret on a light dog lead that licked my arm as it decided whether to eat me.
It was a simply magnificent moment at the end of a long day, in the middle of a joyous election campaign.
What better place could there be, on late Spring evenings both glorious and overcast, to walk and walk with a sense of righteous political purpose, in such an exceptional environment?
How geographically privileged we are, in my case, around Coleford, Sling, Berry Hill, Bream, Tutshill and Sedbury.
And the people, such a positive welcome by wonderful individuals with a thousand and one views.
Like the woman who campaigned vociferously against a new estate, then moved in and loves it.
The man who gets a Christmas card from Mark Harper each year and then genuinely wished me luck.
The woman who said: “I like Nigel Farage, but he’s a bit of a racist”. I couldn’t possibly comment.
So many who, in other lives, would have been my friend.
Not least are two of the candidates. Chris McFarling, for the Greens, is passionate about his cause to the point of zealotry.
He invited me into his house, south of St Briavels, where he lives a frugal, almost hermit-like existence, in keeping with his views.
This for a largely one-sided conversation about the stark reality facing humanity if the good burghers of the Forest of Dean do not step up immediately and make some dramatic sacrifices.
Matt Bishop, for Labour, is my own champion. A solid, honest man, who cares about everyone and seems to win over each elector that he talks to.
One of those calming people with a gentle smile and layers of hidden depths.
Within a few days, we have an easy rapport. I feel that I will soon lose him to the vultures of Westminster, where he will survive and flourish with quiet grace and relentless energy to do good for his constituents.
I even felt a bit of a warm glow at seeing TV’s Mark Harper, having mastered the art of defending the indefensible in robotic fashion, start to open up, to relax, as I have so often bade him to do, to show what appeared a genuine smile.
It seemed to me that he had seen the spectre of enforced early retirement and was ready to embrace it.
Nationally and even locally, it has not been a clean campaign, though I think my side have done much better than most.
For a senior lawyer to brand a billionaire a liar in our overly litigious world, he has to be certain of his case.
Rishi Sunak has seemed like a cornered animal, lashing out with fear in his eyes. Perhaps it has been cruel for us to emphasise his many failings.
Some local leaflets have been unpleasant, providing some insight into those behind them.
Even the Green’s Adrian Birch, new Council leader and hence given privileged access to the local press, did not cover himself in glory by using that position to launch a party political diatribe of some length. If he genuinely believed that his party would sweep all before them in the Forest of Dean, then we must question also his judgment, for that is not what we see on the doorstep or in political polls, where they still trail third.
In these small and small-minded diversions there is no joy, no hope for a better, more honest world, but, as I have seen for myself, it is there in the hearts and minds of so many thoughtful and decent Foresters, and in that I find great satisfaction.
Whichever way you vote on July 4, carpe diem, seize the day.
Roger Brewis, Coleford
Live music and community spirit
What has happened to live music in the Forest?
It’s been a challenging time for clubs and pubs since Covid, with attendance at live venues having decreased significantly.
However, places like Berry Hill Social Club and other local venues hold fond memories of lively Saturday nights filled with music and community.
It would be heartbreaking to lose these cherished venues, as they are such an integral part of our local culture.
What needs to be done to encourage people to come together and support live music, so future generations can experience the joy and connection it brings.
Whether it’s budget constraints or changing interests, finding a way to keep these traditions alive is vital for our community’s spirit and togetherness.
Nicky Aplin, via e-mail
Make sure you vote in General Election
I read with interest that voters hoping to unseat the Conservative candidate Mark Harper are best advised to vote tactically.
This means one should switch from their personal favourite party and to vote Labour, which has the best chance of winning in the Forest of Dean www.getvoting.org/constituency/E14001240].
Sadly a vote for the Lib Dems or the Greens will enhance the likelihood of the Conservatives returning Mr Harper once more.
Whatever your intention, please make sure you vote!
William Otto, Parkend.
Footpaths need proper maintenance
Walking, we’re told, is good for our health and reduces NHS use by keeping us fit.
The local authority at county level is responsible for maintaining our public footpaths but, as with many local services, central government has reduced funding while increasing local responsibility.
So, money is short.
However, the need for maintenance remains. The local footpath leading from Forest Rise, Upper Lydbrook (Footpath 41) into the forest has been allowed to deteriorate to such an extent that it is rapidly becoming unusable by all but the very fit.
When we moved into the locality, this footpath was usable by parents with pushchairs and by the disabled with their small electric mobility vehicles.
Not any more.
The surface has been scoured by an overflow from a drainage channel taking rain run-off from the road above.
Every time it rains, the erosion increases.
Vegetation, including saplings that will become full grown trees over time, head-height nettles and thistles, and overgrowing plants from gardens adjoining the path have effectively blocked the path.
Recently, a local resident used a strimmer to reduce the overgrowth a little, but with no place to dispose of the resulting waste, this is only a partial and temporary solution.
My enquiry to the county council resulted in an e-mail exchange that appeared to suggest a survey was recommended, but not actually conducted.
Nothing was done and the path remains in a dangerous state.
I hope this public notice will urge the county council to take the necessary action to restore this public footpath to a state where all can access the forest again.
Stuart Alison, Lybrook.
Why not support local printers?
I have received election leaflets from every party- all promising prosperity in future for us all, with emphasis on improving our local economy in the Forest of Dean.
Such a shame that not ONE party saw fit to have their leaflets printed within our constituency for what must have been a lucrative deal. Just.look at the VERY small print on the bottom of each leaflet, so perhaps I can help those of you with your search as follows, showing Party followed by where leaflet was printed.
Reform - Saltash, Plymouth, Tories - Bristol, Lib Dems - Wellington, Taunton. Greens - Ross Herefordshire. Labour two leaflets - one in Kettering Northants and one in Swindon.
So much for all parties supporting local constituency printing industry.
Edward Kynaston, Lydney.
The re-wiliding of Cinderford.
Further to disappointed Lydney resident's letter – welcome to the wilds of Cinderford.
Walk down the green from Church Road with grass, brambles and nettles across the paths done at vast expense a few years ago, with wildlife such as pigs and deer lurking unseen a few yards away, with the results of rewilding over the top of our heads. It took from May 23 to June 20 to get a partial result – three e-mails and one phone call.
Somebody did the top bit down to Greenway Road.
I would not recommend hay fever sufferers to vote Green, any more than turkeys would vote for Christmas.
Tony Matthews, Cinderford.
Nigel Farage and Ukraine
To his credit and my surprise, Nigel Farage has finally broken the establishment ‘omerta’ about what the hell we are doing in supporting Ukraine.
People have subsequently called him a ‘Putin stooge’ and ‘unpatriotic’!
Those of us who have been paying attention know that the USA gave pledges not to expand NATO eastwards after the Soviet Union was dissolved and its defence arm – the Warsaw pact – was disbanded.
The USA and UK insisted on continued NATO expansion despite vociferous Russian objections. Can you imagine Western outrage if the position was reversed?
Then the USA tore up the anti-ballistic missile treaty negotiated by the Reagan administration with President Gorbachev of Russia and subsequently stationed missiles in Poland and Romania close to Russian launch sites.
They indicated that it was their intention to admit Ukraine to NATO and station missiles even closer to Russia!!
Then they worked with extreme right wing elements and organised a coup in Ukraine in 2014 that deposed the elected President.
And THEN a compromise, negotiated in Minsk, was finally torpedoed by Western malice. It’s almost as if they WANTED a war.