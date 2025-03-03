Give the gift of reading
With every book read, a very special community of bookworms is helping to shelter people all over the world who have been uprooted from their homes by tropical storms, flooding, and earthquakes.
The bookworms are making a difference to the lives of people they will never meet simply through their love of reading. As members of ShelterBox Book Club they are helping to fund the international disaster relief charity ShelterBox. The charity supports people all over the world, whose homes are damaged or destroyed by disaster or conflict, with emergency shelter and essential items like water filters, solar lights, and mosquito nets. The Queen is patron of ShelterBox and recently championed our book club in The Queen’s Reading Room.
It’s no ordinary book club and gifting membership to it would be no ordinary Mother’s Day pressie. It's a unique gift full of possibilities, connecting your loved one with a community of book lovers and immersing them in diverse cultures and captivating stories, all whilst creating real-life stories with happier endings.
As ShelterBox tents were received by people in Gaza, book club members heard from Palestinian voices through ‘Before the Queen Falls Asleep’ by Huzama Habayeb. ‘The Other Americans’ by Laila Lalami immersed readers in a Moroccan family a year after we supported people made homeless after the most powerful earthquake in a generation in the Atlas Mountains. And whilst a ShelterBox team was providing emergency shelter for families hit by lifechanging hurricanes in the Caribbean, we read Safiya Sinclair's beautiful memoir about growing up in Jamaica - 'How to Say Babylon'.
For something a little different this Mother’s Day, why not give the gift of joining our wonderful community of bookworms. A gift membership to ShelterBox Book Club is thoughtful, ethical, and keeps on giving. Better still, membership is virtual, so there’s almost no delay between purchase and gifting.
Every six weeks, members receive a book in the post, inspired by the people ShelterBox supports around the world, and an invitation to an online Q&A with the author. Find out more at shelterbox.org/book-club.
Catherine Thornhill (Head Bookworm, ShelterBox)
Your views on social media
Forest of Dean records drop in fly-tipping
Fiona Gough - Bet that won't be the same case next year now you've put the cost if the green bins up again !!!
Forest Council agrees budget
Roger Nicholls - £63 for a green bin your having a laugh
Bridge closure frustration
Faith Kavanagh - Need to get TV onto it. Amazing how some things start to move on when they get involved
Staggering green waste charge increase
Linda Janes - Looks like we could be having more bonfires in the gardens
Rickey Reyes - What a surprise - wouldn’t it be nice to find that there had been great work done, with no waste and we are having a reduction.