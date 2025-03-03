The bookworms are making a difference to the lives of people they will never meet simply through their love of reading. As members of ShelterBox Book Club they are helping to fund the international disaster relief charity ShelterBox. The charity supports people all over the world, whose homes are damaged or destroyed by disaster or conflict, with emergency shelter and essential items like water filters, solar lights, and mosquito nets. The Queen is patron of ShelterBox and recently championed our book club in The Queen’s Reading Room.