The day of the Coronation is still a blur if I’m honest. I organised a charity ball at the Rowing Club and had to make lots of last minute changes because of the rather ‘British’ weather! However with help and patience we managed to pull it off and around 100 of us had a hugely enjoyable evening with good food, entertainment and much bon ami! Massive thank-you’s to everybody who helped, firstly Buffy and all the team at Ross Rowing Club for putting up with a basket case of a Mayor ... Secondly Ross Town Band for braving the weather and playing for all our guests upon arrival, fantastic effort! Thirdly Caroline Bennett and Countrymade Catering for the fabulous buffet ... Fourthly my fellow band members in the Forfeits (I think people enjoyed themselves)... Fifthly (is that a word?) all the team from Ross Town Council who helped organise everything beforehand and on the day with a special mention for Charlotte Reynolds who once again handled a manic Mayor with aplomb! Finally a big thank you to everybody who bought tickets and made it a night to remember. We’re still totting up the final amount raised but I’m pleased to say we will be able to give a four figure sum to the Community Development Trust.