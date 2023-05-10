What a week! To say it’s been busy would be something of an understatement. Between local elections and Coronation events my feet have hardly touched the floor. I’d like to start by thanking every one of you that made the effort to vote regardless of which box you ticked. It’s so important we all play our part in local democracy and engage with the many issues that need to be addressed if we’re going to make the necessary changes that are vital for both our Town and County to thrive. A big thank you to my fellow candidates as well; it’s no small thing putting yourself forward for public election (and all the scrutiny that comes with it) but I adhere to the famous quote by Rabbi Hillel, ‘If not me, who? If not now, when?’ Well done for making it a competitive race and I hope all those who weren’t successful will continue to play an active part in our community.
The day of the Coronation is still a blur if I’m honest. I organised a charity ball at the Rowing Club and had to make lots of last minute changes because of the rather ‘British’ weather! However with help and patience we managed to pull it off and around 100 of us had a hugely enjoyable evening with good food, entertainment and much bon ami! Massive thank-you’s to everybody who helped, firstly Buffy and all the team at Ross Rowing Club for putting up with a basket case of a Mayor ... Secondly Ross Town Band for braving the weather and playing for all our guests upon arrival, fantastic effort! Thirdly Caroline Bennett and Countrymade Catering for the fabulous buffet ... Fourthly my fellow band members in the Forfeits (I think people enjoyed themselves)... Fifthly (is that a word?) all the team from Ross Town Council who helped organise everything beforehand and on the day with a special mention for Charlotte Reynolds who once again handled a manic Mayor with aplomb! Finally a big thank you to everybody who bought tickets and made it a night to remember. We’re still totting up the final amount raised but I’m pleased to say we will be able to give a four figure sum to the Community Development Trust.
On Sunday morning I attended a special Coronation Service at St Mary’s and was delighted to give one of the readings. Paul Deneen OBE DL spoke eloquently about the importance of the weekend’s events and it was great to see a packed church for the occasion. Afterwards over a glass of something fizzy I proposed the loyal toast … another privilege. On Monday I managed to get to a couple of street parties and happily judged a ‘Best Coronation Cake’ competition, gave out souvenir medals to some of our junior citizens and kicked off the Karaoke. As I write this at 8am on Tuesday morning I’m about to get ready to open the new St Michael’s Hospice shop at 10am before grabbing a pile of bin bags and heading down to tidy up the marquee after Saturday’s shenanigans! Like I said … what a week!