1/ Prepare a safe area that your dog can go to when he needs to hide and feel safe. This can be a crate or den like area covered with a blanket (blankets are good as they help to muffle the noise of the bangs). One of my customers has a dog that will take himself off and put himself under the owner’s bed. So, with that being the dog’s safe space, the owners make sure the curtains are drawn, will have some music playing, (classical is good) and will have a plug in adaptil pheromone to help calm their dog. Make sure you have plenty of water available for your dog during this time as the increased stress will make them want to drink more. Dens are good and the comfier and more soundproofed they can be the better. Once a dog is settled, let them be and don’t disturb them.