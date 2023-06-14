In medieval times, pillories were set-up in public places such as marketplaces or crossroads and were often placed on platforms to increase public visibility of the person. Often, the crime was advertised nearby and punishment lasted a few hours. Hence, the obvious choice of setting ours up at the top of the stairs under our Market House for 3 hours. Also born out of this practice was the term “to be pilloried”, meaning subject to punishment, although at this stage I think I can hear some of you sucking on eggs like your grandmother!