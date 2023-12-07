Letter to the Editor: There is much history and many opinions concerning all the past events which have led to the recent battle in Gaza.
I think a few items can help simplify the present and the future.
1: All Israelis and Palestinians have the same human needs, and all require the same opportunities to meet those needs. (To say differently would be blatantly and absurdly pure racism.)
2: UN General Assembly Resolution 194 should be implemented to bring about some restorative justice for displaced Palestinians.
I would further argue for a single state solution - ‘from the river to the sea’ - for Israelis and Palestinians to live together. (See why below.)
3: All empires eventually fall. If no agreement is reached, one day the Palestinians and their allies will be stronger than Israel.
It may take 50 years or 500 years – but it will happen. And the result will not be pretty.
Much better for Israel and the Palestinians to now come to a respectful appreciation of each others’ needs and face the future together.
And better for the rest of the world to assist this cause rather than to supply armaments!
Ron Birch, Sling