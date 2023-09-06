Our service is available 7 days a week, but some drivers only work on specific days. The cost is 45p / mile from the drivers home, to the appointment, and back. To make initial contact for transport please call Colin Staker, our coordinator on 01594 845777 or 07497 435808; thereafter you will be provided with the contacts for all the drivers so you may make your own arrangements with them, but please do so as soon as you receive your appointment.