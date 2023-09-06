Letter to the Editor: The Bream Voluntary Car Service has, since 1994, been providing transport services to rural and isolated communities in the Forest. In 2000 we were registered as a Charity (number 1082982).
Over the years with more centralisation of medical facilities and reduction in public transport services it has become more difficult for our clients to access their appointments. Our focus is to provide subsidised transport to medical appointments at hospitals, doctors, dentists, opticians etc for those who are unable, for whatever reason, to transport themselves. We estimate that we undertake some 500+ trips a year, covering some 15000 miles, as far as Abergavenny, Oxford and London.
We will take clients living in the area roughly, but not exclusively, between Blakeney in the east to Sedbury in the west, from Lydney in the south to Berry Hill & Christchurch in the north.
Our 11 drivers, who are all DBS checked, live within 10 miles or so of Lydney or Coleford and we collect you from your home, take you to your appointment, assist in locating the correct department, wait during your treatment and then return you home.
Our service is available 7 days a week, but some drivers only work on specific days. The cost is 45p / mile from the drivers home, to the appointment, and back. To make initial contact for transport please call Colin Staker, our coordinator on 01594 845777 or 07497 435808; thereafter you will be provided with the contacts for all the drivers so you may make your own arrangements with them, but please do so as soon as you receive your appointment.
If you would like to join us as a driver please also contact Colin Staker.
Richard Crighton,
Secretary & Treasurer
Bream Voluntary Car Service.