Letter to the Editor: We recently received a text message from the NHS to inform us that our nearest pharmacy for winter Covid vaccination was in Dursley, not exactly round the corner!
They stated that the distance was 8.1 miles.
This puzzled me as the RAC make it 35 miles, via Gloucester.
I then realised that the NHS distance quoted was in a straight line from Lydney to Dursley ie. “as the crow flies”.
The NHS have obviously assumed that all we wealthy Forest residents own our own helicopters.
Before I book, should I check that the Dursley Pharmacy has its own helipad?
B. Richards, Primrose Hill