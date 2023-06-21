Letter to the Editor: I realise that newspaper reports have to be abbreviated and comments can easily be taken out of context.
I have nevertheless been pondering over the meaning of Ingrid Barkers remark, made at the Forest Health Forum, when addressing the reduced number of beds at the Forest of Dean Community Hospital.
“It’s not like Call the Midwife anymore” – that was when staff turned out 24 hours a day in all winds and weathers with not much more than their particular skills and a desire to care for the patient and support the family.
It is good that technology has moved on and people can be discharged and have “more technical care” in their own homes.
There must be many patients occupying hospital beds who do not need this care, they DO need a package of care to provide for their day to day basic needs which allows them to live at home safely, free from anxiety for themselves and family or friends.
Carers are in short supply and seem stretched to the limit, where do people find help outside normal working hours.
No, it is not like Call the Midwife anymore!
A retired member of the nursing profession, Ruardean