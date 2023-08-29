I am a resident of Ross and have noticed lots of works involving the installation of very short/low street lights being placed around the area where I live. I have seen nothing reported about their placement but I think it warrants looking into as their placement appears very strange. In particular I have noticed one being installed adjacent to the care home called Westbank, opposite the Prince of Wales pub on Walford Road. It appears to have been placed on a corner in the middle of the pavement! Anyone crossing over the road to that pavement will have difficulty if they are using a wheelchair, mobility scooter or are pushing a pushchair. Please can you enquire as to the weird placement of these odd looking street lights and why they are so low?